Maharashtra: PMC appoints Salil Kulkarni, Rutuja Bhosale as brand ambassadors under Swachh Survey initiatives

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed lyricist, music composer and singer Salil Kulkarni, and international tennis player Rutuja Bhosale as brand ambassadors of the city under the Swachh Survey initiatives.

In the recent Swachh Survey rankings, the PMC’s ranking as cleanest city has dropped to ninth this year from the fifth position last year in the category of population over 10 lakh.

“Pune has been ranked in first ten cleanest cities in the country from last two years. The PMC has undertaken various initiatives for cleanliness and creating awareness about the same among the citizens. The civic body has started appointing brand ambassadors for creating public awareness about cleanliness and convince the importance of best cleanliness practice to be adopted by the citizens,” said Asha Raut, the in-charge of civic solid waste management department.

Raut said the message from the celebrities as brand ambassador will have a positive impact on the citizens and ensure behavioural changes, adding Kulkarni and Bhosale will be the PMC’s brand ambassadors for 2023.

Kulkarni is a well-known lyricist, singer, music composer and poet, while Bhosale is an international-level tennis player who have made the city proud with achievements in their respective fields.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Kunal Khemnar felicitated the duo while handing over the letter of their appointment as brand ambassadors. He expressed the PMC’s efforts will improve its ranking in the next year Swachh Survey.