PMC ropes in Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yog Samiti for free online yoga sessions

The ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has roped in Patanjali Yog Samiti of yoga guru Baba Ramdev to provide yoga and ayurveda sessions on mental and physical fitness to citizens.

“The pandemic situation in the city is worrisome. It is necessary to maintain proper mental health of citizens through yoga,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, adding that online sessions by Patanjali Yog Samiti will provide people an opportunity to work towards their fitness and help them improve their physical and mental health.

The ongoing second wave of Covid-19 is very serious, Mohol said, adding that 80 percent of active patients are getting treatment while in home isolation. “It will also help keep patients in a positive frame of mind and get rid of fear,” he said.

The initiative was launched on Thursday with Baba Ramdev joining through an online medium. “There is a need for positivity in Covid patients and their relatives. The mental strength for it is easily achievable through Yoga,” he said.

“We are fortunate that we will be able to serve the citizens of Pune during the present difficult situation…

The fear of disease, aftereffects of medicines used for treatment and the stress due to it is the main challenge now,” Ramdev said.

The initiative – mainly for home quarantine patients – is to help them with yoga and ayurvedic tips for treatment free of cost.

The session will be held daily between 7 am – 8 am and 5 pm – 6 pm. Thereafter, from 6 pm to 7.30 pm, citizens will be able to consult yoga and ayurveda experts on the phone. The sessions will be on Google Meet and on the Facebook page of PMC.