PMC likely to extend road excavation deadline to May 15

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is considering extending its deadline for road excavation works to May 15, even as it officially maintains an April 30 cutoff, similar to what happened last year, when the deadline was pushed back, citing urgent pending works.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashit Jadhav, superintendent engineer at PMC’s Road Department, said the extension was being considered on account of pending work by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) on its piped natural gas network. “We have directed all relevant departments to finish all necessary digging work by April 30 for now. However, due to pending work by MNGL, we are considering extending the period till May 15,” he said.
The PMC had issued directions to all departments, including water supply, electricity and drainage, among others, to complete excavation works by April 30, after which the civic body plans to begin pre-monsoon road repairs. As part of its annual preparations, the Road Department usually undertakes repair work from May 1 until the onset of the monsoon.
Roads across the city are frequently dug up for laying or repairing drainage lines, water supply pipelines and stormwater drains. Excavation is also carried out by MNGL, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and private telecom companies. The civic body grants permission for such works after charging the requisite fees; responsibility for road repair thereafter lies with the PMC’s Road Department.
As per the latest press release, PMC has said no department or agency will be permitted to carry out excavation for laying service lines between May 1 and September 30. Any digging found after May 1 without prior permission will invite strict action against the concerned agency. Jadhav added that beyond the deadline, permission would be granted for emergency works only.
Last year, the PMC had set the same April 30 deadline and planned to begin repairs from May 1, but extended the cutoff citing urgent pending works.