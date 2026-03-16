PMC likely to extend road excavation deadline to May 15

PMC has said no department or agency will be permitted to carry out excavation for laying service lines between May 1 and September 30. (File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is considering extending its deadline for road excavation works to May 15, even as it officially maintains an April 30 cutoff, similar to what happened last year, when the deadline was pushed back, citing urgent pending works.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashit Jadhav, superintendent engineer at PMC’s Road Department, said the extension was being considered on account of pending work by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) on its piped natural gas network. “We have directed all relevant departments to finish all necessary digging work by April 30 for now. However, due to pending work by MNGL, we are considering extending the period till May 15,” he said.