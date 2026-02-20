27 corporators in PMC face legal battles as rival candidates file election pleas

According to the PMC legal department, the election petition can be filed within 10 days of declaration of results. (Source: Express Archives)

Twenty-seven of the 165 newly elected representatives of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are set to face legal battles following the recently held civic polls, as petitions have been filed seeking their disqualification on various grounds, including alleged illegal constructions.

In addition, corporators elected from reserved category seats will have to submit their caste verification certificate within three months to avoid disqualification.

“There have been election petitions filed against 24 elected representatives of PMC in the Small Cause court. These petitions have been filed by the losing candidates on different reasons demanding the disqualification of the winning candidate,” said an officer from PMC election department.