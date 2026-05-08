PMC set to relocate heritage police structures for Aundh road widening

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to relocate British-era Special Police Motor Transport Department structures in Aundh as part of a proposed road-widening project along the Ganeshkhind-Aundh stretch, a key route connecting Pune to Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wakad and Hinjewadi, which experiences heavy vehicular movement, especially during office and school hours.
The proposal has brought into focus the challenge of easing congestion on one of Pune’s key connecting routes while preserving British-era police structures that many residents identify as local landmarks.
As part of the project, PMC plans to dismantle and relocate the British-era Special Police Motor Transport Department structures. Talking to The Indian Express on Friday, Adesh Gajbhiye, Junior Engineer, said the heritage structure will be carefully dismantled stone by stone, and reusable materials such as wooden frames and stone elements will be reused in a new structure nearby.
“This ensures that the heritage look is preserved and reflected in the new structure,” he said.
He added that the stretch forms part of a 36-metre Development Plan (DP) road, but the section near the structures currently acts as a bottleneck. “Right now, three lanes of traffic from the signal squeeze into one or two lanes because of the structure,” Gajbhiye said.
According to him, widening the stretch from its current width of around 8 to 10 metres to the planned 36 metres is expected to significantly improve traffic flow. Shifting of the structure is expected to take around 20 to 25 days.
To minimise additional disruption to traffic movement, sheds are being erected around the structure during the dismantling process, he added.
A police official present near the site said the British-era structures have long been recognised landmarks in the locality, with many commuters and residents associating the stretch with the old police buildings. He added that nearby educational institutions, offices and connectivity towards major IT corridors contribute to congestion in the area.
Arpit Gupta, 27, an employee at Deloitte who frequently uses the route, said the narrow roads affect daily movement. “If the widening happens, it should improve traffic movement, though I hope authorities also consider the impact on local shops and businesses,” he said.
Shopkeepers along the stretch echoed similar concerns, saying parking and accessibility already affect customer movement in the area. Genaram Chaudhary, owner of Poona Sweets, said the lack of parking space remains a major issue.
“There is no space for vehicles to stop, so congestion regularly affects businesses here. The widening work may create difficulties initially, but in the long run it should improve movement in the area,” he said.
Not everyone, however, is convinced the project alone will solve the issue. “Waiting in traffic here is a major hassle. I don’t think widening alone will change much because congestion has continued for years,” said Farooq Salim Sheikh, an auto driver. He also pointed to temporary divider placements and other boards and barricades affecting the traffic.