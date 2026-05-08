PMC set to relocate heritage police structures for Aundh road widening

As part of the project, PMC plans to dismantle and relocate the British-era Special Police Motor Transport Department structures. (File photo)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to relocate British-era Special Police Motor Transport Department structures in Aundh as part of a proposed road-widening project along the Ganeshkhind-Aundh stretch, a key route connecting Pune to Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wakad and Hinjewadi, which experiences heavy vehicular movement, especially during office and school hours.

The proposal has brought into focus the challenge of easing congestion on one of Pune’s key connecting routes while preserving British-era police structures that many residents identify as local landmarks.

As part of the project, PMC plans to dismantle and relocate the British-era Special Police Motor Transport Department structures. Talking to The Indian Express on Friday, Adesh Gajbhiye, Junior Engineer, said the heritage structure will be carefully dismantled stone by stone, and reusable materials such as wooden frames and stone elements will be reused in a new structure nearby.