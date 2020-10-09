scorecardresearch
Friday, October 09, 2020
PMC relents, allows non-essential shops outside containment zones to remain open till 9 pm

In an official order, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that while essential commodity stores outside containment zones would remain open as per earlier timings, “other stores can also remain open from 9 am to 9 pm”.

By: Express News Service | Pune | October 9, 2020 10:23:11 pm
Pune coronavirus cases, Pune covid cases, pune covid death toll, Pune covid news, Pune news, city news, Indian ExpressA newly-formed civic squad inspects shops in Fatimanagar on Friday. (Photo by Arul Horizon)

Further easing lockdown restrictions, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday gave permission to all stores outside containment zones to stay open till 9 pm.

All stores have to follow standard operating procedures and guidelines for controlling spread of Covid-19, he said.

Shopping malls and market complexes will also be allowed to remain open till 9 pm, but cinema theatres will continue to be shut, said Kumar.

Earlier, non-essential stores were allowed to remain open till 7 pm, but from October 5, restarurants and bars were allowed to operate dine-in facilities till 10 pm. Citing this, shop owners’ associations had raised objections about the 7 pm deadline for them.

Opposition parties NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had taken up the issue with the civic administration. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol also held discussions about this with the municipal commissioner on Friday.

