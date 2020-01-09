Pune civic body refuses to hike licence fee, tells admin to bring illegal businesses in check first

Pune Municipal Corporation building. (Express photo) Pune Municipal Corporation building. (Express photo)

The ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has rejected the civic administration’s proposal to hike its licence fee for the first time in 16 years, in a bid to generate more revenue. The corporators have directed the civic administration to first put a check on those illegally running various businesses without permission from the civic body.

“There is no point in increasing licence fees for various businesses when many are operating without the permission of the civic body. A higher licence fee will put additional burden on those running their businesses legally, while it would have no effect on those doing so illegally,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

“The civic administration should first take action against those running businesses without valid licences and then consider a licence fee hike,” said Rasane.

The PMC had proposed increasing the fee by five times for the various licences issued by the civic health department. It had also sought a 5 per cent hike in the licence fee every three years and increasing the cost of forms for all licences from Re 1 to Rs 10. The PMC health department issues licences to lodges, marriage halls, salons, beauty parlours, shops that sell poultry products, ice factories, paan shops and leather stores.

The civic administration pointed out that the licence fee has not been hiked since 2004. “The licence fee is quite low. Considering that PMC boundaries have been expanded and the daily expenditure of civic body has increased… it is necessary to revise licence fee,” stated its proposal.

The civic administration had also proposed a 12% increase in property tax and a 15% increase in water charges. “We are against the increase in property tax rates. There are a large number of properties in PMC limits that are out of the tax ambit. There are some properties which have more area than registered with the civic body. Many properties have changed their use from residential to commercial. There are a lot of leakages in the property tax system and these should be brought under control,” said Rasane.

The PMC Standing Committee is scheduled to discuss the proposed hikes in a special meeting.

