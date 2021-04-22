PMC reduces staff strength attendance in govt offices, 14-day quarantine mandatory for inter-district, inter-city travellers

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday said only 15 per cent staff in establishments in exemption category, including government offices and 50 per cent in essential category, will be allowed to work till May 1, while people coming from other districts or cities will have to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

The state government on Wednesday had introduced new restrictions till May 1 to check the Covid-19 surge.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said all the government offices except those in essential service category will have to work with 15 per cent strength till May 1. The same will be applicable for offices in exemption category with 15 per cent staff stength or five workers, whichever is higher.

Offices in essential category can operate with 50 per cent staff strength and can increase to 100 per cent if directly involved in essential service providers, he said.

“Inter-district or inter-city travel through private transport is restricted except for essential service providers, medical emergencies, untoward incident of death in a family or serious illness of a relative,” he said, adding that travel in private vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity in the city or district only for valid reasons and any violation would amount to penalty of Rs 10,000.

He added, “Also, screening of passengers and Rapid Antigen Tests would be done at bus stands and those testing positive would be shifted to the nearest Covid Care Center or admitted to a hospital. Private or public transport buses running between districts would be allowed to halt only at two bus stands.”

The bus service provider will have to provide a list of passengers to the civic body to enable their tracking, he said.

The PMC has said the marriage ceremonies in the city should be held only in the presence of 25 people and be completed within two hours. “If there is a violation of the rule, then the family of the bride and groom would be fined Rs 50,000,” the civic order stated.