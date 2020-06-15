scorecardresearch
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

PMC recruits doctors on 45-day contract system

Of the 4,000 applications received for various posts in civic health department, “the PMC has shortlisted five MBBS doctors and 73 Ayurvedic doctors...,” said a civic officer.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 15, 2020 9:16:00 pm
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started appointing medical and para-medical staff on 45-day contracts to help treat Covid-19 patients.

The civic body recently got the state government’s nod to fill the 1,105 vacant posts in its health department. To do so immediately, the PMC has decided to opt for the 45-day contract system.

Of the 4,000 applications received for various posts in civic health department, “the PMC has shortlisted five MBBS doctors and 73 Ayurvedic doctors…,” said a civic officer.

The MBBS doctors will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 60,000 per month while Ayurvedic doctors will get Rs 40,000 per month. The civic body has also decided to recruit 111 nursing staff at a monthly remuneration of Rs 22,349. They will be deputed at various Covid care centres in the city.

