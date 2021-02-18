PMC records jump in fresh Covid cases, maximum infections in Aundh-Baner ward

The PMC has decided to scale up testing capacity and will be procuring kits for rapid antigen tests.

The PMC registered a jump in the number of newly infected Covid-19 patients by recording 428 positive cases on Wednesday. Maximum cases were reported from Aundh-Baner ward and lowest from Wanawadi-Ramtekdi ward.

For the past one week, the PMC has witnessed an increase in positivity rate leading to a rise in the number of active cases. On Wednesday, the city recorded 428 fresh cases as testing was scaled up.

According to the civic administration, maximum number of new cases were detected in Aundh-Baner ward at 43, followed by 42 in Warje-Karvenagar, 41 in Kothrud-Bavdhan and 40 in Hadapsar-Mundhwa.

The lowest number of fresh cases were recorded in Wanawadi-Ramtekdi with 11 patients, followed by 12 in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, 13 in Bhavani Peth and 17 in Kondhwa-Yeolewadi.

Also read | Covid cases rising, Maharashtra imposes lockdown in Amravati

On Wednesday, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol indicated that the civic body might reintroduce the strategy of micro-containment zones in the most affected areas if the nunbdr of daily fresh cases does not come down in the next days.

The PMC has decided to scale up testing capacity and will be procuring kits for rapid antigen tests. It will become stricter in the implementation of the use of face mask in public places. The civic administration has been asked to take action against establishments that are flouting norms of social distancing.

The civic administration has also been asked to order private hospitals to increase bed capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients. This will be in addition to 1,163 beds available in civic and government hospitals for Covid treatment.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.