PMC begins reconstructing speed breakers for G20 meet, civic body not serious about safety of citizens, allege committee members

With a new policy in place for standard speed breakers on city roads, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reconstruct over 2,000 speed breakers in the city in phases and has started with the routes to be used during the G20 meetings scheduled in the city later this year.

However, members of the committee to frame the speed breaker policy allege that the civic administration has a casual approach to the issue despite the life of citizens being at stake and its efforts are only for the G20 meet as the guidelines were finalised a year ago.

“The PMC has prepared a new policy for constructing speed breakers. This is as per the standards under Indian Road Congress (IRC). The civic body has started reviewing each of the speed breakers in the city and reconstructing them as per the standards. The work has presently been undertaken on the route from the airport to Senapati Bapat road as it is the route for G20 delegates to commute,” said V G Kulkarni, chief engineer and incharge of the civic road department.

As per the policy, the PMC will decide the location of speed breakers on the city roads along with the type based on the requirement and then undertake its construction as per the IRC standards.

The civic administration has been putting up speed breakers on junctions, near the entrance of schools, hospitals and at road crossings. It puts up rumblers, regular humps, road crossing humps, 3D-painted humps and strips to check vehicle speed.

Prashant Inamdar, traffic expert and member of the committee to frame the speed breaker policy, said, “It is shocking the way the PMC has finalised the policy by not taking the members into confidence. The civic administration finalised the policy in January last year but has failed to share it with committee members.”

Inamdar said that the civic administration has not considered the members’ suggestions and finalised the policy on its own.

“The PMC administration has taken up the implementation of the speed breaker policy now. The civic administration has a casual approach to it as despite finalising the policy, they have taken a year for its implementation and, that too, only for the G20 route. They will again forget it after the G20 meet as they are not serious about it even though the lives of citizens are at stake due to wrong speed breakers,” he said.

“I have written to the Union government over the need for a proper traffic calming policy,” Inamdar said.