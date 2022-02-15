PMC receives 3,596 suggestions, objections

SUGGESTIONS AND objections poured in on Monday, the last day for doing so, on the draft delimitation map of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the forthcoming civic polls. A total of 2,804 objections were raised on the last day, taking the total count of objections on the draft delimitation to 3,596.

As per the instructions of the state election commission, the PMC had published the draft delimitation map of city for the coming civic elections on February 1. Suggestions and objections were invited by February 14. The public hearing would be completed by February 28 and the expert committee will submit suggestions by March 2 to the state election commission after which, the final map of delimitation will be declared. The PMC is likely to undertake the public hearing on February 24 and 25 after scrutinising the suggestion and objections.

As per the draft delimitation, Yerwada is the largest electoral ward while Baner-Sus-Mhalunge is the smallest ward in the city considering the population distribution among the 58 electoral wards of PMC for which the elections would be held soon. A total of 173 corporators would be elected to the civic general body for the next five-year term. The current term of the general body ends on March 15.

“The PMC received 2,804 suggestion and objection on draft delimitation map on the last day of filing it. Thus, there are total of 3,596 suggestion and objection that would be scrutinised,” said Ajeet Deshmukh, incharge of civic election department of PMC. In Ghole road ward office, residents of Gunjwadi submitted that the locality has been distributed in two electoral wards so ward number 15, Gokhalenagar-Panchvati, is not eligible for ST reservation.

In another objection, advocate Satya Muley said Aundh and Balewadi have no geographical or land connection, do not share common roads or infrastructure but have been put in one proposed ward number 12. Muley has threatened legal action by way of a PIL if the objections are not dealt with.

In their objection on Aundh Vikas Mandal, president Vaishali Patkar said the PMC has failed to adhere to the essence of legal provisions in draft ward boundaries and considered outdated population data for drafting ward boundaries.

Qaneez Sukhrani of Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum raised objection that the population distribution in 58 ward areas is not equitable. No administrative logic has been applied as areas under one ward have been divided drastically, she said, alleging that the intent is to cause disturbance in existing area citizens’ forum and mohalla committees.