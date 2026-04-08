Pune civic body launches QR system to help more residents choose eco-friendly cremations over traditional wood pyres

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Written by Tanushka Rathore
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a QR code-based system to facilitate access to electric and gas cremation facilities as the city records a steady shift towards environmentally sustainable funeral practices.
The QR codes, now being distributed across all public and a few private hospitals, enable residents to quickly locate nearby crematoriums that offer eco-friendly options.
Civic officials said the move aimed to reduce logistical delays and enable families to make informed choices.
“The process of cremation is a joint responsibility of the deceased’s family and the PMC. The QR codes are a step to further make electric and gas cremations accessible,” said an official of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.
Manisha Shekatkar, chief engineer of the PMC’s electrical department, said the project was part of a broader push to promote environmentally responsible practices. “As of now, we see a 50 per cent shift to eco-friendly cremations, and the new initiative is projected to increase this even more,” she said.
This marks a significant behavioural shift from traditional wood pyres. Shekatkar also noted that while cultural preferences still play a major role in cremation preference, the shift is remarkable.
The QR-based system is expected to streamline access to facilities by offering real-time information on available crematoriums, thereby reducing the burden on commonly used centres and improving distribution across the network.
The Vaikuntha Crematorium handles a large number of cremations daily. With the help of QR codes, the location of a nearby crematorium will also ease the load on Vaikuntha Crematorium and the surrounding areas from pollution.
According to Shekatkar, the civic body incurs an approximate cost of Rs 5,000 per electric cremation and between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 for gas-based cremations. However, these services are provided free of cost to residents, a measure intended to encourage greater uptake.
The civic body operates 75 crematoriums, of which 21 offer gas and electric cremation. She added that despite the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG, these crematoriums have not faced any disruption in operations.
Officials maintained that while infrastructure development remains ongoing, sustained behavioural change will be necessary to achieve long-term environmental benefits.
The current trend, they said, indicates a gradual but notable transition towards cleaner alternatives in the city’s cremation practices.
Tanushka Rathore is an intern with The Indian Express, Pune.