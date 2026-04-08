Pune civic body launches QR system to help more residents choose eco-friendly cremations over traditional wood pyres

Written by Tanushka Rathore

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a QR code-based system to facilitate access to electric and gas cremation facilities as the city records a steady shift towards environmentally sustainable funeral practices.

The QR codes, now being distributed across all public and a few private hospitals, enable residents to quickly locate nearby crematoriums that offer eco-friendly options.

Civic officials said the move aimed to reduce logistical delays and enable families to make informed choices.

“The process of cremation is a joint responsibility of the deceased’s family and the PMC. The QR codes are a step to further make electric and gas cremations accessible,” said an official of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.