PMC puts onus of getting frontline workers vaccinated with head of govt offices

UNABLE TO reach its target for Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now put the onus of getting frontline workers to take the jab on the respective head of departments of government offices that fall in the priority group category.

An official communique issued by the PMC Tuesday stated, “The government offices should make their staff take advantage of the vaccination drive and they should appoint a coordination officer for the purpose. The responsibility of getting their staff vaccinated would be on the head of the departments or offices.”

The second phase of the drive to vaccinate frontline workers include the staff of civic bodies, police department, home guard and various security forces that are employees of PMC, central and state governments, among others.

The PMC also appealed to the head of various government offices in the city to get their staff vaccinated at the 26 booths set up by the civic body. The beneficiaries should be registered on the COWIN portal to avail the benefit of the drive, it said. The vaccination facility is available from Monday to Saturday, every week from 9 am to 5 pm.

The PMC, which launched the vaccination drive on January 16, has till now administered the first dose of the vaccine only to 27,444 healthcare workers and 687 frontline workers. It had planned to administer the first dose of vaccine to all the registered 55,588 healthcare workers in four working days but has been able to cover only half of them, so far, due to alleged reluctance of the latter and technical problems in COWIN portal. In the second phase, which was rolled out seven days ago, the PMC had a target to cover 1,21,347 frontline workers.