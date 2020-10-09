PMC puts focus on publicity, consultant to identify places with potential to generate more advertisement fee

Through this plan, the PMC wants to adopt best practices in other cities of the country and around the world. (File)

TO INCREASE its revenue collection, the PMC has decided to make the most out of its resources and has appointed a consultant to identify places across the city that can be made available to generate advertisement fee.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has directed all civic departments to submit details of revenue collected till September, along with revenue estimates at the end of the financial year.

Civic departments have also been asked to provide details of expenditure incurred so far and estimated expenditure till March. This will be based on instructions to reduce expenditure for the year by taking up only necessary works. The information has to be submitted by October 16 for a financial review of the civic body.

The PMC recently launched an amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters, so that there would be an increase in revenue collection while defaulters would come in the cycle of regular tax payment.

The civic administration will now be exploring possibility of increasing revenue from advertisement fee by making available maximum possible locations for publicity. The plan is to erect and utilise hoardings in areas belonging to the PMC, take up beautification by way of sprucing up streets, better services for citizens by providing street furniture, and organised outdoor media assets to improve the city’s skyline. The PMC has divided the city into five zones for the purpose.

“Identification of locations has to be done in five zones of the PMC. The consultant will have to carry out a detailed survey to erect street furniture or advertising media on PMC properties,” said Sanjay Gawde, in-charge of sky sign department.

The PMC properties include amenity spaces, electric poles, gardens, foot overbridges, sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, garbage ramps or depots. All locations have to be indicated on the GIS map.

Gawde said the consultant had to recommend the most feasible and revenue-generating model to the PMC through design-build-operate transfer, build-operate transfer, public-private partnership modes.

He added that the consultant would do a baseline assessment for hoarding structure and comparative analysis of best locations in the city by ensuring that sites would be clearly visible from all public places.

Gawde also said the consultant was required to create standard signages on carriageway of roads and footpaths, create aesthetically pleasing street furniture, including streetlight poles, railings, bollards, sculptures for footpaths, roads, medians and cycle tracks.

Through this plan, the PMC wants to adopt best practices in other cities of the country and around the world. Hence, Gawde added, the consultant had to assist in increasing the potential of monetisation of advertisement through different marketing strategies and packaging so as to ensure the highest returns.

