PMC pushes for alternative route to ease traffic issues

TO EASE traffic issues on Sinhagad Road, which is set to worsen as work on a flyover progresses, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is pushing for an alternative route to the central areas of the city.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently laid the foundation stone of the flyover from Rajaram Bridge to Fun Time Theatre. He also urged PMC to rework the flyover model and make it a double-decker flyover, which will be able to carry more vehicles.

However, a few citizens raised objections to the construction of the flyover as they claim that it would create hurdles for vehicles plying on the existing road, which is the only connectivity route of the area to the central parts of city.

Taking note of the issue, the civic body has now decided to speed up construction work on canal road from Vadgaon Budhruk to Parvati, which can be used to divert traffic during the flyover’s construction.

“In addition, the PMC has sanctioned work tender for construction of a new road from Prayeja City to Nanded City. This will provide an alternate route for the citizens of the area,” said Hemant Rasane, Chairperson of the PMC standing committee.

The standing committee approved nearly Rs 1.8 crore for the construction of new road, which also has access to the Mumbai-Bangalore highway.

Meanwhile, the PMC is also planning to draw up a feasibility report to construct an elevated road from Rajaram Bridge to the highway, providing an alternate road for the area. “The elevated route is being proposed alongside Mutha river. The feasibility report is being sought for it as the earlier one had to be removed on the decision of NGT,” said a civic official.

A Metro rail route has also been announced for the area but a detailed project report, along with the exact alignment for the elevated Metro route, is yet to be carried out. “The Metro route can either be constructed alongside the canal, Mutha river or from the centre of existing Sinhagad Road,” the official added.