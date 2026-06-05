Water cut likely in Pune as storage in dams drops

The municipal commissioner recently reviewed available water in dams and its use to meet domestic needs in the city. (File photo)

With the city likely to experience a possible shortage of rain and pre-monsoon showers delay causing a sharp decline in water storage in dams, the Pune civic body is all set to introduce water cuts so that available stock of water lasts till July 31.

Most of the city receives its water supply mainly from four dams upstream of Mutha river. These areas include Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. According to the state water resource department, the storage in the four dams is around 5,875 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) which include dead stock as well.

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“The city would need 3.6 TMC water till July 31. There is a need to use water judiciously as the prediction for rain this year is less than normal,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, incharge of civic water supply department.