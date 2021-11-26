scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

Pune: PMC to allocate Rs 10 cr for smart city, cough up Rs 20 cr later based on funds available

The Pune Municipal Corporation needs to allocate a total of Rs 30.5 crore to the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd this year

By: Express News Service | Pune |
November 26, 2021 3:34:54 pm
PMC announces financial aid for 5 meritorious students each from Class 10 and 12 in civic-run schoolsTill date, the PMC has paid Rs 141 crore and it needs to pay Rs 30.5 crore for smart city projects. (File)

Despite the demand of Rs 73.5 crore by the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) for undertaking smart city projects in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to allot only Rs 10 crore from its budgetary allocation, while providing another Rs 20.5 crore based on the availability of funds. Rs 40 crore had been allocated earlier in September this year.

The PSCDCL had demanded Rs 73.5 crore for the financial year to undertake smart city projects. However, the PMC cited the rule that the civic body has to contribute funds equivalent to that provided by the state government, which amounts to Rs 70.5 crore.

“The PMC had made a budgetary provision of Rs 50 crore for Pune smart city for 2021-22 and had allocated Rs 40 crore on September 30. Thus, the PMC needs to allocate the remaining Rs 30.5 crore to the PSCDCL this year. However, it has only Rs 10 crore left in the budgetary allocation for Pune smart city,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said the PMC will pay Rs 10 crore for the time being and the remaining amount of Rs 20.5 crore will be paid to PSCDCL based on the availability of funds. “We have approved the civic administration’s proposal to pay Rs 10 crore to the PSCDCL and Rs 20.5 crore based on the availability of funds,” said Hemant Rasane, Chairperson of the Standing Committee.

Click here for more

The Pune Smart City has, so far, received Rs 171.5 crore from the state government since 2015-16. The PMC needs to pay an equal share for smart city projects. Till date, the PMC has paid Rs 141 crore and it needs to pay Rs 30.5 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement