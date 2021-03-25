Pune Municipal Corporation scrambles to contain rising cases with new measures: 24-hr vaccination centres, 50,000 doses a day

Pune city has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India in the last few weeks, with the number of new cases reaching 6,754 on Wednesday. (File/Representational Image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is aiming to scale up its vaccination drive soon and administer 50,000 doses every day to inoculate the maximum number of local residents. It also plans to start 24-hour vaccination centres in five places across the city, where the number of active Covid-19 cases is over 49,000.

“The PMC is aiming to vaccinate 20,000 local residents on Thursday. We want to take the number of people vaccinated every day to 50,000 in next few days by increasing number of vaccination centres,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

She said that the PMC is going to carry out vaccinations 24 hours a day at five centres with immediate effect. “Those eligible for the vaccine can avail the facility at the five centres any time of the day except during the night curfew period. However, healthcare worker and frontline workers can take the vaccine any time they want to at the five centres,” said Agarwal.

The PMC will also provide on-the-spot registration facility for those unable to register for vaccinations on their own. “Local residents should only visit the vaccination centre as per their appointments to avoid crowding at the centre,” she said.

As per the decision of the Union government, the PMC will soon open up vaccination for every citizen above 45.

