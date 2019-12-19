PMC proposes hiking licence fee for keeping pets by 5 times

(Representational) (Representational)

Pet owners living in areas that come under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have to shell out at least five times more than the existing fee for renewing the annual licence for keeping pets. In another move, the civic body also plans to crack down on beauty parlours operating illegally in its jurisdiction.

PMC issues licences for lodging, marriage hall, saloon, beauty parlour, sale of poultry products, ice factory, paan shop, leather storage, domestic animals and pets.

Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao said the civic body had not increased the fee for these licences since 2004.

“The licence fee now is very less. Considering the expansion of boundaries of PMC, increase in daily expenditure of the civic body, increase in deficit in civic finances and rising expenditure to improve civic infrastructure after the inclusion of the civic body in Smart City Mission, it was necessary to revise the licence fee,” he said. The entire process of issuing licences would be made online.

Illegal beauty parlours are in the line of fire. “It has been observed several beauty parlours are running without the permission of PMC in residential and commercial properties. It is causing loss of revenue to the civic body. It is necessary to undertake a special drive to crack down on such parlours. Owners would be penalised with licence fee from the day of starting operations plus Rs 5,000 fine before being issued with licence,” Rao said.

He said it was necessary for those seeking licence to run beauty parlours to submit receipt of property tax paid at commercial rates along with other relevant documents. But, it has been observed many widows or destitute women are running the business in their residential premises for a living and supporting their families, he added.

“Widows or destitute women are unable to submit receipt of property tax at commercial rates. It is proposed to relax the condition for them to operate the beauty parlours if they produce documents of proof of being widow or destitute women while submitting receipt of property tax of residential property,” he said.

