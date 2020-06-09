Nod to PMC proposal to widen all 6-metre roads to 9 metres

Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee confirmed that all road will be widened. (Source: File Photo) Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee confirmed that all road will be widened. (Source: File Photo)

The ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved the civic administration’s proposal to widen all six-metre roads to nine metres.

Earlier, the civic administration had proposed widening 323 roads, but the opposition NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena had opposed the move, alleging that the ruling BJP was trying to favour some real estate developers.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had even warned of state government intervention if it was found that only specific roads were being widened “in interest of certain real estate developers”. He had urged that all six-metre-wide roads should be widened to nine metres.

“It has been decided that all such roads should be widened instead of the proposed selected roads,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee.

