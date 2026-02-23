Congress tables resolution in PMC seeking property tax exemption for homes under 500 sq ft

There are 12,69,163 residential properties within PMC limits, of which 4,29,245 measure less than 500 sq ft. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

In a move aimed at cornering the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Pune civic body, the Indian National Congress has tabled a resolution seeking complete exemption from property tax for residential properties measuring less than 500 sq ft — a promise made by most major political parties, including the BJP, in their election manifestos.

“The Pune civic body should provide relief to the poor and middle class from rising inflation by giving complete exemption in property tax for all residential properties less than 500 sq ft area,” said Chandusheth Kadam, Congress leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The resolution has been included in the agenda of the Standing Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday. This will be the first meeting after the constitution of the 16-member committee and the election of its chairperson following the formation of the elected body in the PMC.