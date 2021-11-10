Polls in mind, PMC sets up desks at 15 ward offices for registration of voters

With the civic body election round the corner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up a separate desk in each of the 15 ward offices for registration of eligible citizens in the electoral roll.

The district administration and the state election commission are holding a month-long awareness campaign to urge citizens to get the names of first-time voters registered, delete names from electoral rolls due to death or change of address, correct names or request change in address within the same constituencies.

In-charge of the election department of PMC Ajeet Deshmukh convened a meeting of political leaders of the civic body to make them aware of the special exercise to revise the electoral roll so that they can encourage citizens to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls.

“All the necessary procedures can be done through the website http://www.nvsp.in. It is the most convenient method to do it sitting at home. The action on the request can also be tracked through it and e-voter identity cards can also be downloaded through the system,” Deshmukh said.

The PMC election is slated to be held in the next few months as the term of the existing general body ends on February 15 next year. The state election commission has already directed the PMC to complete the delimitation of the electoral panel as per the state government decision to have a three-member electoral panel to elect 173 corporators to PMC.

The draft delimitation has to be submitted by PMC to the state election commission by November 30. The state government recently extended the boundaries of PMC, making it the largest civic body in the state. Thus, its strength of corporators has increased from 162 to 173 corporators for the next five-year term.