PMC polls round the corner, aspirants begin switching parties

With election dates for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls set to be declared anytime from now, the jumping of aspirants from one party to another and induction of probable candidates by political parties have begun in the city.

Pranay Shinde, nephew of Congress leader Arvind Shinde, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, while inducting Shinde in the party, said that it is due to the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “everyone is getting connected to the BJP and the party has become the largest political party in the world”.

Earlier, on Saturday, Ajay Sawant joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He is the husband of sitting BJP corporator Sheetal Sawant and son of former city mayor Bharat Sawant. Sheetal Sawant was Congress corporator in the previous term from 2012-17 and got re-elected to PMC as BJP candidate for 2017-22.

Inducting Sawant in the party, City NCP chief Prashant Jagtap claimed that many sitting BJP corporators have expressed their desire to join his party ahead of civic polls. “This is just the beginning, many sitting corporators from BJP will defect and join the NCP,” he said.

Few days back, former MNS corporator and firebrand leader Rupali Patil-Thombre quit the party and joined the NCP along with her supporters.

City BJP chief Jagdish Mulick said, “There will be no damage to the BJP if one or two of its leaders jump to other political parties. In fact, many strong leaders of other political parties will soon join the BJP and it will help in further strengthening of the party.”

In 2017, sitting corporators and prominent leaders of almost all political parties, including the NCP, the Congress, the Shiv Sena and the MNS, had jumped to the BJP when the party was in power at both state and Centre. The BJP won 100 of the 162 seats and came to power in PMC for the first time, ending the rule of the NCP and the Congress over the civic body.

The current five-year term of PMC comes to an end on March 15 and the elections for the next term is expected any time from now. The state election commission has already started the preparation for the civic polls. A total of 173 corporators would be elected to PMC for the next term.

Meanwhile, PMC has invited suggestions and objections on its draft delimitation map of electoral wards for the forthcoming elections. The BJP has criticised the draft delimitation saying it has been made to favour the NCP which is sharing power in the state along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. The party has decided to register its objections on the delimitation map and seek changes in it.