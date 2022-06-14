PMC polls: Maharashtra govt puts final stamp on delimitation, reservation of seats

Publishing the outcome of the electoral process in its gazette, the Maharashtra government has put a final stamp on the delimitation and reservation of seats for the forthcoming elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the direction of the SEC, the election can be held anytime between July and October and the PMC has been asked to prepare the electoral roll by considering May 31 as the cut-off date.

In the official gazette dated June 13, it said the election process is being implemented as per the programme announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on May 10 and that the boundaries on the electoral panel were published on May 13.

Further, the SEC on May 25 approved the reservation of seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota for the civic polls. The municipal commissioner was given the power to hold a lottery for deciding the reservation of seats which was carried out on May 31.

The PMC polls will elect 173 corporators to the civic body with 87 seats reserved for women, which would mean there would be more women than men in the elected civic body in the next five-year term. Of the total seats, 23 are reserved under the SC quota and two under the ST quota, while 148 seats are in the open or general category as the Supreme Court has withdrawn the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The state government has already decided to hold a panel system for the PMC elections and has constituted 58 electoral panels for the purpose. Three members each would be elected from 57 electoral panels and two members from one electoral panel.

“There are three stages in the elections for local civic bodies. The first one is completing delimitation and finalising reservation of seats, followed by preparing electoral roll on the basis of electoral panel and polling booth and the third stage is to hold the actual elections,” had said Kiran Kurundkar, secretary of the State Election Commission, in a recent communication to the PMC.