PMC polls: Lottery today to decide reservation of seats for women

Political activities are set to gain momentum in the city from Tuesday after the lottery is completed to decide the reservation of seats for women in the forthcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

The state election commission had earlier issued notification to 12 civic bodies, including PMC, to hold the lottery for deciding the reservation of seats without including the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. Thus, the exercise would include fixing reservation for seats under Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) category as well, but probable candidates will set their eyes more on the lottery for reservation for women in electoral seats considering 87 seats (50%) of the total 173 are reserved for women as per a state government law pertaining to local bodies.

A total of 173 members will be elected to the PMC general body from 58 electoral panels. The state government recently increased the number of members to be elected to the PMC based on the city’s population and also decided to hold a three-member electoral panel system for the coming elections. Accordingly, there will be 57 electoral panels, which will elect three members each, while two members will be elected from one electoral panel.

Thus, there will be at least 29 electoral panels where two of the three seats would be set aside for women. As 23 seats are reserved for SC and two for the ST category, 12 seats under SC category and one under ST category will be set aside for women, while the remaining 74 seats would be for women willing to contest in the general category. On the other hand, men will be able to contest only 11 SC seats, one ST seat and 74 general seats.

“The delimitation process is already over and new boundaries have been finalised regarding the electoral area of each panel. The finalisation of reservation would provide a clear picture for all the probable candidates, including sitting corporators, on their chances of contesting the seat and finalising a strategy for getting candidature,” said a civic officer.

“Women can contest on all the 173 seats while an all-women contest would be only seen in 87 seats. Men are eligible only to contest on seats not reserved for women,” he said. Men who are preparing to contest may have to make way for a female member of his family or party to contest if the seat of his choice gets reserved for women, the officer added.

A political observer stated that most of the established political families in the city belong to the general category.

The five-year term of corporators in the PMC came to an end on March 15 this year after which the state government appointed an administrator as elections could not be held on time due to the pandemic.