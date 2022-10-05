scorecardresearch
PMC plans water cuts in parts of city tomorrow

The NCP has urged the civic administration to withdraw the decision of interrupting water supply to parts of the city, citing the festive season and inconvenience to citizens.

In a statement, the PMC said the administration has planned repair and maintenance work at Warje water works, Chandni chowk water tank, Gandhi Bhavan, SNDT, Swargate, Parvati, Holkar water works and Chaturshingi water tank.

Many parts of the city may not get water supply on Thursday due to urgent repair work that will affect multiple water pumping stations of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). However, the NCP has urged the civic administration to withdraw the decision of interrupting water supply to parts of the city, citing the festive season and inconvenience to citizens.

In a statement, the PMC said the administration has planned repair and maintenance work at Warje water works, Chandni chowk water tank, Gandhi Bhavan, SNDT, Swargate, Parvati, Holkar water works and Chaturshingi water tank. “The power utility has undertaken repair work so the water purification plants will be closed. Thus, there is a need for water closure so supply will be closed for the entire day on October 6,” it said, adding that the water supply will be restored on Friday with low pressure.

The areas that will face water supply issues are Pashan, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Sus road, Kakade city, Warje-Malwadi, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Baner, Balewadi, Gokhalenagar, Shivajinagar, Senapati Bapat road, Bhosalenagar, Bhandarkar road, Prabhat road, Apte road, Ghole road, Erandwane, SNDT area, University, Kirkee, Sangamwadi, Mula road, Kirkee Cantonment Board, Aundh, Bopodi, Sanewadi, Sakalnagar, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibewadi, Salisbury Park, Parvati gaothan, Meethanagar and Kondhwa Khurd.

However, senior NCP leader Dipali Dhumal said, “Citizens are already getting insufficient water supply. Dussehra is on Wednesday and water supply should not be disrupted… it is a request to cancel plans to cut off water supply on Thursday.”

