PMC plans satellite mapping of biodiverse areas

In a new initiative, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to map the many elements of biodiverse areas, use satellite images to bring all the information on one platform and, finally, chalk out a proper plan for their conservation. For the initiative, the civic body has joined hands with the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL).

The project will include mapping of city gardens, parks and botanical gardens, among other landscapes in the civic body’s jurisdiction, and these will be divided into different categories.

The project aims to collect such data from biodiverse areas for an entire year to get a better picture of various species across the different seasons and the biodiversity pattern. An exercise to collect information and data points for the last five years — on weather, rainfall, pollution, drainage patterns, natural ecosystem and geographical landscape of Pune — will also be part of the exercise.

This information will be brought under geographic information system (GIS) and linked with the surveyed data.

The project will include elements such as species-richness maps, primary analysis of vegetation, spatial distribution of particular species across the area, and spatial distribution of particular plants or animals categorised as ‘rare, endangered and threatened’ species in the area.