PMC plans Rs 117-crore flyover network to address traffic woes on Sinhagad Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finalised a Rs-117-crore plan to construct a much-awaited network of three flyovers on Sinhagad Road.

Advertising

“The proposed flyovers will be constructed on main Sinhagad Road, from Rajaram bridge to Funtime Cinema. The flyovers will be used by traffic coming from Swargate and Karve Nagar and going towards the highway at Vadgaon and Sinhagad fort. This is one of the busiest roads in the city and that’s why it has been given top priority. This road forms the main connecting link between two major traffic-heavy roads and also serves as a main connecting link for the Mumbai highway,” said a civic officer.

The civic plan includes the construction of three flyovers in the project. The first one will be at Rajaram bridge, the second one will be from Vithalwadi junction to Funtime theatre while the third flyover will be from Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd to Inamdar junction.

“The project is estimated to cost Rs 117 crore. It will resolve the traffic woes on Sinhagad Road,” said the civic officer.

There has been a demand for Metro services on the route, considering the traffic problems faced by local residents, but the administration is yet to take a decision on it. The local population has been increasing rapidly due to the development of real estate in the area, including mega townships.