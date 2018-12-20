PMC plans perks for talented sportspersons: Houses on rent, jobs

In an effort to boost the sports culture in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide five per cent reservation in jobs in civic offices as well as residential premises on rent to sportspersons who are recognised by the Union or state government for their exceptional performance.

Advertising

“The PMC has revised its sports policy, it will promote sports culture in the city further by encouraging youngsters to take up sports, by developing the required sports infrastructure and by providing them facilities to excel in sports. The plans include programmes for schoolchildren and beginners, as well as facilities for those competing at various levels. The PMC will also adopt a sport… and groom students from the city for it,” said Yogesh Mulick, chairperson of PMC standing committee.

He said the highlight of the policy was reservation of 5 per cent jobs in civic departments for sportspersons. Mulick added, “The sportspersons conferred with the President, Governor, Dronacharya, Arjuna and Shiv Chhatrapati awards would be provided residential properties on rent in the city”.

This move, said the standing committee chief, will help the sportspersons maintain their base in the city and utilise the various facilities available in Pune for training and practice.

Advertising

The policy includes insurance cover of Rs one lakh to sportspersons competing at municipal corporation-level and district-level games. The PMC will also provide financial assistance to sportspersons for purchase of sports items, with a maximum limit of Rs 50,000,.

The PMC will offer a scholarship for sportspersons competing at the state or national level, and provide financial assistance for sportspersons in adventure sports, those preparing for competitions and those trying to establish a sports academy.

The civic body will also organise an annual sports competition for students from civic schools, and teams from these schools will participate in the interschool sports competition. PMC is also planning to hold a separate sports competition for differently-abled children.

“The PMC is also planning to impart yoga and pranayam training in every civic school… there will be a residential sports academy for children in the age group of eight to 14 years and a non-residential sports academy in each of the five zones of PMC,” said Mulick.

An award will be conferred to a selected sports teacher every year, and sports teachers will also be trained so they can enhance their skills and mould more sportspersons in the city, he said, “Every year, from September to December, we will have various sports events, such as a sports festival and sports week in the city.

The PMC has plans to establish a sports museum and information centre in the city. Students of private schools will also be given access to the civic body’s sports facilities.