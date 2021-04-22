PMC planning to set up two vaccination centres in each electoral panel

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing a master plan to launch the third phase of the vaccination, in which every one above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated. The PMC will set up at least two vaccination centres in each of the 41 electoral panels of the civic body. But elected representatives are urging the civic administration to start vaccination centres in colleges to vaccinate the student population.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday held a meeting regarding the master plan. “The third phase of the vaccination drive is going to be very extensive as it will include the maximum population of the city. The union government has made everyone above 18 years eligible for vaccination, so it means all those eligible for voting will be able to get vaccinated. So, the PMC is planning vaccination electoral panel wise,” said the civic officer.

The PMC has started more than 100 government vaccination centres across the city, he said, adding, “Now, the focus will be to ensure that each of the electoral panels in the city has at least two government vaccination centres. We will start new vaccination centres on priority basis in electoral panels where there is no or only one government vaccination centre.”

Meanwhile, elected representatives have been urging the civic administration to start a vaccination centre in the electoral areas represented by them. “The civic administration has received a list of proposed 230 locations for vaccination centres from elected representatives,” a civic officer said.

Rupali Dhadwe, chairperson of the women and child welfare committee, has urged the municipal commissioner to start vaccination centres in colleges as a large number of the college population is eligible for vaccination in the third phase. “There will be crowding in the vaccination centres as a large population will be eligible for vaccination from May 1,” she said, adding that the college administration will help in holding vaccination camps and the civic administration will have to only provide medical manpower for the purpose.

The PMC can also start vaccination centres in civic schools so that crowds will be distributed in multiple centres, Dhadwe said.

Dhadwe has requested the civic administration to start vaccination centres on the lines of polling booths during elections. “The community hall or clubhouse of a large cooperative housing society should be used to set up vaccination centres. This will simplify the vaccination process and be convenient for residents,” she said.