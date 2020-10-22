PMC permits weekly markets, libraries, meditation centres to reopen outside containment zones

However, gyms, parks and religious places are still closed as per government rules. (Representational)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) permitted weekly markets, libraries and meditation centres to reopen in the city on Wednesday.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said restrictions on public activities will continue inside containment zones but are being relaxed outside.

“The local weekly markets are being permitted to reopen outside containment zones on the condition that guidelines of social distancing and sanitation are followed,” he said.

Similarly, government and private libraries can open from 8 am till 5 pm. The libraries have to ensure social distancing and sanitation on the premises along with standard operation procedures issued by the state Library Directorate.

“Those commuting via railways and coming to railway stations should strictly follow social distancing and sanitation norms,” Kumar said. The local train service from Pune to Lonavala has been resumed along with passenger service for trains within the state.

Over the past week, the PMC has given permission for sports practice in open grounds and sports complexes where physical distancing can be maintained.

However, gyms, parks and religious places are still closed as per government rules.

