PMC permits sports grounds, indoor game facilities to reopen from today

IN A major relief to sports enthusiasts, who have been unable to pursue their activities over the past seven months due to lockdown, the PMC on Tuesday gave permission to reopen sports grounds and indoor facilities from Wednesday, on the condition that necessary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be followed. There are, however, no directions on reopening gyms despite the demand by owners and patrons.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said field sports like cricket and kho kho, and indoor sports like badminton and lawn tennis, could be played by maintaining distance. He said the civic body was permitting sporting activities only outside containment zones, and specifically those that could be played by maintaining distance.

“There will be a complete ban on sports competitions, events or tournaments,” Kumar said.

The municipal commissioner also said a limited number of players should enter the field or sports facility to avoid crowding, and to ensure distancing. He added that it would be mandatory for everyone to use a mask during all such activities.

Children aged below 10 and senior citizens aged above 65 should be prohibited from entering sports fields or indoor facilities, he said. Instructions from the central government state that children aged below 10 and senior citizens aged above 65 should avoid leaving their houses unless it is a medical emergency.

Kumar said, “Doors and windows at indoor facilities should be kept open and use of air conditioner should be avoided. It is also recommended to use portable high efficiency air cleaner at indoor facilities.”

He also said, “Players with symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough should not be allowed entry. Every player should be registered for the purpose of contact tracing along with an undertaking that information would be conveyed to the civic body as and when necessary.”

According to the PMC, premises of these sporting facilities should be disinfected and all equipment sanitised before use.

All facilities should make available hand sanitiser at the entrance as well as other places on the premises, while the staff must undergo Covid-19 testing. It is also mandatory for them to use masks, gloves and face shields as precautionary measures.

A civic officer said the gym facility was not being permitted as of now, as it was used by a large number of people throughout the day. Gyms were built in enclosed spaces and a single equipment was used by many people, the officer added.

