PMC to penalise Covid rule violators, seeks daily action report from ward offices

DUE TO the ‘lacklustre approach’ of local residents in following Covid-appropriate behaviour, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to act tough against those found violating the rules and has sought action taken reports from ward offices every day.

“Public awareness has been raised among citizens over the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the city. All the institutions, hotels and citizens must follow all the Covid rules framed under the Disaster Management Act,” said Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, PMC.

“It has been noticed that violations of Covid rules are taking place and it is required to act tough against those violating it,” Jagtap said. “Ward offices will have to submit an action taken report every day on the implementation of powers to penalize those violating the rules.”

According to a government order issued on December 3, any citizen violating Covid rules will have to pay a fine of

aRs 500, while the owner of the premises where the violation takes place will also have to pay Rs 10,000 as a penalty, as the owner must ensure that Covid rules are followed.

In case of repeat negligence, the premises would be shut till the pandemic is over.

If an establishment fails to follow the standard operating procedures, it will have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. If a commuter in the public transport system violates rules, they will be penalised Rs 500. The driver will also be penalised Rs 500, while the owner of the vehicle will have to pay Rs 10,000 as a fine.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday also said that the administration would be directed to take tough measures against those avoiding taking the second vaccine dose.