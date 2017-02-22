PMC, PCMC polls: Barring a few incidents, voting held peacefully, say police

Women in a queue at Kondhwa Mitha Nagar. (Source: Pavan Khengre) Women in a queue at Kondhwa Mitha Nagar. (Source: Pavan Khengre)

Barring a few incidents, the voting for the civic elections for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was held peacefully on Tuesday. An offence has been registered against Shiv Sena corporator Sachin Bhagat and his supporters identified as Kshirsagar and Akshay Indalkar for allegedly attacking a youth who was on government duty for video shooting of incidents related to the election code of conduct at Ganesh Nagar chowk in Wadgaon Sheri area, around 10.30 pm on Monday.

The youth, Ajay Ganesh Gaikwad (19), resident of Ganesh Nagar, has lodged the complaint at the Chandan Nagar police station. As per the complaint, Ganesh was shooting a video at Ganesh Nagar junction, when corporator Bhagat, Indalkar and Kshirsagar came to him shouting slogans of “Shiv Sena Zindabad” and allegedly thrashed him. Police have booked Bhagat and his two aides under various sections of IPC.

Clashes between political party workers were reported at some spots. Two private cars were damaged as the workers of NCP and Shiv Sena clashed in Baner area. Also, in Pimprigaon, supporters of BJP candidate Dhanna Aswani and NCP’s Dabbu Aswani clashed with each other. Police teams swung into action to control law and order situation. Police had to resort to mild lathi charge in some areas.

