PMC, PCMC, BMC elections in April, hints Maharashtra election commission

The elections to 15 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Pune (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC) and Brihanmumbai (BMC) civic bodies, are likely to take place in April, officials of the state election commission indicated on Sunday.

The civic body elections were supposed to be held in February as the tenure of the current general bodies ends in the second week of March but are likely to get delayed.

“We plan to complete two important tasks on our hand, that is releasing the final ward plan and final voters list by March 15. If the Supreme Court decides about OBC reservations before that, we will need three-four extra days to decide the ward reservations. The civic elections will be held after that,” state election commission secretary Kiran Kurundkar told The Indian Express.

“We have to complete the election process of municipal councils and municipal corporations before May end,” Kurundkar said even as he refused to confirm the civic poll dates. “You can draw your own conclusions based on our plan…whether it will be in April or May,” he added.

For parliamentary and assembly elections, 45 days are allotted for campaigning after the election schedule is announced. “For civic elections, 15-20 days is enough for campaigning,” officials said.

The elections at the PMC and the PCMC will be held based on a three-member ward system. As per the notification sent by the election commission to the civic bodies, the draft ward plan or draft delimitation plan will be released on February 1.