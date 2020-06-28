PMC panel nod to e-bike rental project, state transport minister welcomes initiative

The initiative is yet to get the nod of the Standing Committee and General Body of the PMC. (File) The initiative is yet to get the nod of the Standing Committee and General Body of the PMC. (File)

IN A move to check air pollution in the city, the PMC, with the help of a private company is launching a rent-an-e-bike project in the civic jurisdiction. State Transport Minister Satej Patil has welcomed the decision.

On Friday, the PMC City Improvement Committee (CIC) approved the proposal of starting the project by allowing Vtro Motors Pvt Ltd to provide the facility. “It is a step towards achieving the goal of ‘Green Pune’. The initiative will be beneficial for citizens as they can rent the e-bike for an hour, day or month from various stations to be set up across the city,” said Amol Balwadkar, chairperson of CIC.

He said citizens could hire the e-bike at the cost of 90 paise per km to Rs 4 per km and commute in the city. There will be 500 charging stations across the city with at least one on each of the main roads, where at least 10 e-bikes could be charged at a time, Balwadkar said, adding that commuters using Pune Metro in future will benefit from this initiative by covering distance to and from stations.

The initiative is yet to get the nod of the Standing Committee and General Body of the PMC.

Patil on Sunday welcomed the e-bike rental project. In a tweet, he said, “It’s a timely and environment friendly decision by PMC as its CIC approved proposal of e-bike rental project.”

He also said, “Being a state transport minister, I welcome this green initiative. This project will reduce pollution, traffic jams, and citizens will get all benefits of it. Commuters of Pune Metro will also enjoy this facility in coming years…”

