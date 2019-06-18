PMC panel approves proposal for complete health cover for families of ex-corporators

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to include the parents of former corporators in the list of beneficiaries for the civic body’s medical expenditure scheme.

The proposal was tabled in the committee in haste on Monday, and approved the same day by the general body for implementation. From 50 per cent of medical expenses covered for former corporators till 2014, the elected representatives in the PMC included complete coverage for former corporators, their partners and children over the past few years.

The proposal was tabled by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Bhosale in the civic women and child welfare committee in September 2018. “The former corporators were getting health cover for themselves and their partners. This should be extended to their children and parents, with eligibility of semi-private room during hospitalisation,” he said.

The women and child welfare committee had approved the proposal and fowarded it to the civic standing committee for its nod. “We have extended the health cover scheme for former corporators by including their parents,” said Sunil Kamble, chairperson of the standing committee.

Till 2014, the PMC’s health cover scheme for former corporators was limited to themselves and their partners for up to 50 per cent of the total medical expenditure, with eligibility for the general ward during hospitalisation. The elected representatives had in 2012 gotten a proposal approved to cover complete medical expenditure for former corporators and their partners, but withdrew it after facing public criticism. However, they once again got it approved in 2014.

In February last year, the elected representatives got their children included in the health cover scheme for former corporators, while upgrading their hospital stay from the general ward to a semi-private room. Thereafter, in September last year, the representatives proposed to get the parents of former corporators included in the health cover scheme.

The civic administration opined that parents of former corporators can be included in the health cover scheme, taking the total beneficiaries to six — the former corporator, their partner, two children and both parents. However, the membership fee for the families of former corporators would be increased from Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 per annum.

As per the health cover scheme, members can avail free treatment in private hospitals empanelled with the civic body. In 2017-18, a total of 227 former corporators and 125 family members were registered for the scheme, with the civic body spending Rs 99.96 lakh for their medical expenditure. In 2018-19, 207 former corporators and 164 family members were registered for the scheme, with PMC incurring expenditure of Rs 1.24 crore till March 7.