PMC opens facilities for holistic development of children

To boost the physical, cognitive, social and emotional development of children through a variety of play activities, equipment and installations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has created facilities at the civic body-owned Bharat Sawant Palm Garden in Vishrantwadi.

The project, in partnership with the Bernard van Leer Foundation and with technical support from Egis India, is part of the Urban95 initiative.

This is the seventh project to be carried out under phase II of the Urban95 Pune programme.

The initiative is aimed at making public spaces and urban neighbourhoods accessible and safe for infants, toddlers and their caregivers.

This tactical intervention aims to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for children and their caregivers, as well as family members.