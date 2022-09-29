scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

PMC opens facilities for holistic development of children

The project, in partnership with the Bernard van Leer Foundation and with technical support from Egis India, is part of the Urban95 initiative.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Bharat Sawant Palm Garden in Vishrantwadi, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThis tactical intervention aims to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for children and their caregivers, as well as family members.

To boost the physical, cognitive, social and emotional development of children through a variety of play activities, equipment and installations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has created facilities at the civic body-owned Bharat Sawant Palm Garden in Vishrantwadi.

The project, in partnership with the Bernard van Leer Foundation and with technical support from Egis India, is part of the Urban95 initiative.

This is the seventh project to be carried out under phase II of the Urban95 Pune programme.

The initiative is aimed at making public spaces and urban neighbourhoods accessible and safe for infants, toddlers and their caregivers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
More from Pune

This tactical intervention aims to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for children and their caregivers, as well as family members.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:43:44 am
Next Story

Ayodhya Lata Smriti Chowk: Countrymen experienced Ram through Mangeshkar’s songs, says PM Modi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement