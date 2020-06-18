PMC once again closes parks, gardens for public

On June 3, the PMC had reopened the civic gardens and parks for public strictly for walking and jogging. The civic body had urged residents to follow social distancing and use masks. It had opened 33 of the total 204 gardens and parks outside containment zones. On June 3, the PMC had reopened the civic gardens and parks for public strictly for walking and jogging. The civic body had urged residents to follow social distancing and use masks. It had opened 33 of the total 204 gardens and parks outside containment zones.

With residents violating the norms of social distancing and use of masks and Mayor Murlidhar Mohol raising an alarm over the possible increase in Covid-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday decided to shut civic gardens and parks for public once again.

On June 3, the PMC had reopened the civic gardens and parks for public strictly for walking and jogging. The civic body had urged residents to follow social distancing and use masks. It had opened 33 of the total 204 gardens and parks outside containment zones.

On Wednesday, PMC garden superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said the mayor has urged the civic administration to keep the gardens and parks closed as there was a danger of increase in novel coronavirus infection due to crowding and use of benches and exercise equipments at the open gymnasium.

Ghorpade added that there were reports of residents not following guidelines of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and also they were misbehaving with security guards in various parks and gardens. “…The municipal commissioner has directed the closure of civic gardens and parks till further order,” he said.

Earlier, the PMC had closed all its gardens and parks for public since the declaration of lockdown in March while it reopened 33 of them on June 3 for two hours each in morning and evening.

There were restrictions for residents above 65 years age, ailing persons, pregnant women and children below 10 years from entering the civic gardens. Also, security guards were instructed to close the gardens immediately if there was any violation of guidelines.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.