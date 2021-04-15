PMC officers make surprise visits to private hospitals hiding information on bed capacity

Senior officers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have started making surprise visits to private hospitals to ensure hospital managements are not hiding information on operational bed capacity.

Senior civic officers led by Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar recently made a surprise visit to two private hospitals after receiving information that the hospital management was not releasing actual information about bed availability.

The civic administration was able to free up 50 beds for Covid-19 patients, a civic officer said on Thursday, adding, “Private hospitals should not hide information on operational bed capacity. The PMC administration will continue to make surprise visits to private hospitals.”

The PMC has also decided to shift non-criticial patients admitted in four civic hospitals to the Covid Care Centre in the CoEP hostel, opposite the Jumbo Covid hospital run by the civic body, to free up oxygen beds for patients who need them more.

“The demand for oxygen beds is on the rise in the city and it was necessary to make them available for needy patients. So, it has been decided that patients occupying oxygen beds but not requiring oxygen therapy will be shifted to CCC in CoEP hostels. This will make available at least 80 vacant oxygen beds in the four civic hospitals,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Patients at the jumbo hospital, Baner hospital, Naidu hospital and Dalvi hospital who do not require oxygen for 24 hours, will be shifted to the CCC, he said, adding, “This will be only for patients at the four civic hospital and not any other hospital. These patients will be under observation of medical staff so they can be provided oxygen support if needed after being shifted to CCC.”

