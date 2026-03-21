PMC officer to recommend cancelling tree felling docket

The Tree Officer Vijay Naykal said that he was adjourning the hearing and would recommend that the docket be cancelled.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMar 21, 2026 09:49 AM IST
The hearing began with Joshi calling attention to a Bombay High Court case of Abhijeet Mohan Anturkar versus the PMC Tree Authority from February this year.The hearing began with Joshi calling attention to a Bombay High Court case of Abhijeet Mohan Anturkar versus the PMC Tree Authority from February this year.
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A hearing on Friday about a docket issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the felling of 689 trees for the Riverfront Development (RFD) between Wakad Bypass and Sangvi Bridge ended with a small victory for the residents and environmental activists of the city who had objected.

The Tree Officer Vijay Naykal said that he was adjourning the hearing and would recommend that the docket be cancelled. Naykal also said that he would bring a notice, about the legalities of advertising the docket in newspapers, issued by activist Rekha Joshi to the attention of his seniors.

The hearing began with Joshi calling attention to a Bombay High Court case of Abhijeet Mohan Anturkar versus the PMC Tree Authority from February this year. “PMC published advertisements for dockets that ask people to go to their website, download the necessary information and then raise objections. But, the High Court said that this was not the way. An advertisement has to have complete information, including who is the applicant and why they want to cut trees. How many trees are involved? And what is the placement of the trees? PMC is required to mention these details in their advertisements, which they never do, because they ask us to go to the website and look into it,” said Joshi.

She added that, since the Bombay High Court judgement was announced in February and the advertisement for the docket was in March, she issued a legal notice to the Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and the Tree Authority that they were violating HC orders. “I am happy that the Tree Authority officer said that he would send out a letter on the issues discussed today to the higher ups on Monday. He would be giving all legal issues involved in that,” says Joshi.

Speaking after Joshi, Pushkhar Kulkarni, another citizen, pointed out that issuing the docket itself was bad in law. “When the term of the previous corporators ended, the term of the previous Tree Authority of the PMC also ended. The Tree authority, as per the Maharashtra Urban Tree Act, has to comprise elected representatives as well as civil society and NGOs, among others. Since the dissolution of the previous body of the municipal corporation, the state-appointed administrator, which was the PMC Commissioner, was the one acting as the tree authority. Once the 2026 municipal elections were conducted and there were elected representatives. it became incumbent upon the PMC and the elected representatives to come together and immediately form the Tree Authority. It has been two months since the elected representatives have come into power. Why have they not formed the tree authority?” he asked.

Kulkarni asked why did PMC publish the docket without forming the Tree Authority? “Why did they even entertain a proposal in March and come out with that public notice in March? They have no authority, as of now, to release a notice or to invite suggestions, objections and conduct a hearing. They will have to scrap this document, which is what they have promised to do. Let us see,” he said.

Prajakta Mahajan, another objector, handed over photographs of trees that were already being felled and buried on the stretch even before the hearing took place. Naykal said that it is likely to be done by some outsiders and not the PMC. He said that a culprit could be penalised for such a violation.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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