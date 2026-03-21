PMC officer to recommend cancelling tree felling docket

A hearing on Friday about a docket issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the felling of 689 trees for the Riverfront Development (RFD) between Wakad Bypass and Sangvi Bridge ended with a small victory for the residents and environmental activists of the city who had objected.

The Tree Officer Vijay Naykal said that he was adjourning the hearing and would recommend that the docket be cancelled. Naykal also said that he would bring a notice, about the legalities of advertising the docket in newspapers, issued by activist Rekha Joshi to the attention of his seniors.

The hearing began with Joshi calling attention to a Bombay High Court case of Abhijeet Mohan Anturkar versus the PMC Tree Authority from February this year. “PMC published advertisements for dockets that ask people to go to their website, download the necessary information and then raise objections. But, the High Court said that this was not the way. An advertisement has to have complete information, including who is the applicant and why they want to cut trees. How many trees are involved? And what is the placement of the trees? PMC is required to mention these details in their advertisements, which they never do, because they ask us to go to the website and look into it,” said Joshi.