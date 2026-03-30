PMC nod to Rs 135.57 cr water supply scheme for Keshavnagar – Mundhwa area

In its work to ensure sufficient water supply across the city to cater to increased demand, the Pune civic body has directed real estate developers to convey its responsibility of providing water supply in properties that prospective buyers seek to purchase from them.

“The Pune civic body is in the process of developing a water supply network for the recently included area of 32 villages under its jurisdiction. Real estate developers, while seeking permission to construct buildings in these areas, must submit an affidavit to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on their guarantee to provide water supply to those purchasing property in the buildings if the civic body is unable to provide sufficient water supply,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, city engineer of PMC.

Nine villages were included in the PMC area on October 4, 2017 and 23 villages on June 30, 2021. “It is the responsibility of the real estate developer to mention the factual situation of water supply to the buildings,” he said.

He said that as per the affidavit by real estate developers, if there is no or insufficient water supply to the occupants of the buildings, then the person purchasing the property must be apprised of the situation in the sale agreement.

“The PMC has been publishing on its website the list of permitted constructions of buildings that have submitted an affidavit on taking responsibility of water supply in case the civic body is unable to provide sufficient water supply,” said Pawaskar, adding that the civic building permission department has been directed to update the list of such projects.

Meanwhile, the Pune civic body has approved Rs 135.57 crore Keshavnagar Water Supply Scheme to strengthen water supply infrastructure for the Keshavnagar – Mundhwa area.

Srinath Bhimale, chairman of the Standing Committee, said the committee has granted its approval for the scheme to be undertaken to resolve water scarcity in Keshavnagar, one of the 34 newly incorporated villages.

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“Rapid urbanisation in this region over the past few years has placed a severe strain on the existing water supply system. Currently, water is being supplied to many parts of the area via tankers, necessitating the deployment of 30 to 35 tankers daily,” he said.

Under the scheme, works include laying a main water pipeline of 6.19 km, installing a pumping system of 600 kilowatts, establishing a comprehensive network of distribution pipelines and conduits as well as constructing a distribution network spanning approximately 71.50 km.

The plan includes the construction of six elevated water reservoirs with capacities ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 million litres.