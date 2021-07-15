PMC nod to Rs 426-crore infra project of double-storey flyover, others to end traffic woes on Pune road

A year after the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road at the Pune University junction and in front of E-Square theatre were demolished, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved the Rs 426-crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a double-storey flyover, three grade separators and an underpass to resolve the traffic issues on the road.

The beginning of the construction work will depend on the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The earlier flyovers were demolished by PMRDA after it was jointly decided along with PMC to construct a two-storey flyover with the top floor for an elevated metro rail corridor to connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and the first floor for vehicular traffic.

As per the new plan, the flyovers will be constructed at a cost of Rs 268 crore and PMRDA wants PMC to bear 50% of the cost. “The PMRDA wants PMC to bear 50% cost of the but we have not accepted it. The metropolitan authority should incur the entire expenditure of constructing the new flyover as the earlier one has been demolished for construction of an elevated metro rail route. However, the PMC will have to construct the underpass, ramps and three grade separators at its own expense,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

The underpass has been proposed at the Pune University junction for vehicles plying from Shivajinagar to Aundh and it will have to be constructed by PMC at a cost of Rs 68 crore. Also, a two-lane ramp to connect Senapati Bapat Road to the flyover will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore by the civic body.

The grade separator of the two lanes, for to and fro movement of vehicles on Ganeshkhind Road, has been planned near Hare Krishna Mandir Road and is expected to cost Rs 15 crore. Similarly, two lane grade separators at Shimla Office Chowk and Abhimanshri Chowk have been proposed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively.

Chief Engineer Srinivas Bonala said PMC will send the approved proposal to PMRDA and take a call on the work plan of the project. “The flyovers are the main portion of the project and PMRDA will decide on it. The remaining work will be carried out by PMC in phases after the actual work is started by PMRDA.”