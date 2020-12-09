Pune: PMC nod for ‘rent electric bike’ project

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said the civic body will give on lease areas to set up charging points on city footpaths and gardens. (Representational Image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon start a project on trial basis under which local residents can rent an electric bike.

“The civic standing committee has given its nod for implementation of the project,” said Standing Committee chairperson Hemant Rasane. The project, proposed by BJP corporator Amol Balwadkar, will enable local residents to use electric bikes on a rent of Rs 4 per km or Rs 100 per hour. It will also be available on daily, weekly or monthly rents.

The private company that will implement the project will set up 2,000 charging points at 500 locations across the city. The company is expected to introduce 3,000 electric bikes in the first phase.

“Pune city will be the first city in the country to have such a facility of renting an electric vehicle to citizens,” Balwadkar said, adding it will also help citizens commute short distances to reach nearest bus stops or metro stations.

Two companies, VTRO Motors Pvt Ltd and EMatrix Mile, have shown interest in implementing the project. However, a similar project by the PMC, ‘rent a bicycle’, had been withdrawn by the implementing private agencies after the cycles were damaged by unknown miscreants.

In another decision, PMC extended the amnesty scheme for property tax till January 26.

