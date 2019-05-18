Pune MC makes employees contribute to Flag Day Fund from May salary

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday issued an order to deduct a certain amount from the salaries of all civic employees for the month of May as their contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, a fund raised to financially assist retired defence personnel as well as family members of martyred personnel.

The civic administration also categorically stated that the staff should not oppose the ‘contribution’.

The order, issued by Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, stated, “The contribution to the Flag Day Fund is a national duty, so the civic employees and officers should not oppose it. The clerk in-charge of preparing the salary slips should take appropriate steps to deduct the amount from the salary of each civic employee and officer.”

Usually, the concerned district collector and president of the Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer appeal to government staff to raise money for the fund.

“This year, an appeal has been made for contributions to the Flag Day Fund, so all civic employees and officers should contribute to the fund through their salaries. Class 1 officers should contribute Rs 350, Class 2 officers should contribute

Rs 275, Class 3 employees should contribute Rs 200 and Class 4 employees should contribute Rs 100,” Agarwal stated in the order.

In its order, the PMC said the Indian soldier provides security at the border and protects citizens, as well as ensures the independence of the country and peace. It is the duty of each Indian citizen to contribute towards the financial stability of the family of martyrs and physically-disabled soldiers by extending a helping hand, it said.

The additional municipal commissioner said she was confident that the move would face no opposition from civic employees’ unions, and appealed that all civic employees and officers should allow the contributions from their May salaries.

The detailed report about the total amount deducted from civic employees has to be submitted to the PMC’s chief accountant, who will then deposit the amount for the Flag Day Fund at the district collector’s office.

December 7 is observed as Flag Day, an occasion to honour the valuable contribution of Indian defence personnel and their families.