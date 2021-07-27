PMC may seek Maha government nod for further relaxations over dipping Covid graph

With a steady fall in the number of critical patients and those requiring oxygen support for treatment of Covid-19, the Pune administration may seek consent from the Maharashtra government to further relax the lockdown rules. The daily positivity rate in Pune is now below 5%.

In the last few days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded positivity rates as low as 3% even amid a host of relaxations, pushing demands from various sectors to further relax the rules.

Currently, the number of critical patients in the city has come down to 225 against over 300 a month ago and around 330 patients require oxygen against 400 last month. The low figures also led to the closure of the Covid centre setup on the CoEP ground.

BJP legislator Siddarth Shirole of the Shivajinagar assembly constituency in a communication to the chief minister said, “The dine-in facility in restaurants should be allowed till 10.30pm as the industry has suffered a lot during the pandemic. The existing permission to operate till 4pm and parcel services after that is not helping restaurants recover from the losses.”

He further urged the state government to relax the timings for gymnasiums till 8pm. “The gyms are not able to sustain due to the restrictions. They are taking all precautions, including allowing only vaccinated citizens to avail the service, but the timing restrictions are not helping their business. They should be allowed to operate till 8pm or many gyms will slowly shut down,” Shirole said.

Except for shopping malls and classroom teaching in educational institutes, the PMC has allowed operations of various sectors with time restrictions and conditions of Covid appropriate behaviour.