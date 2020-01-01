PMC likely to appoint agency through PPP for operation and maintenance

As per the PMC, the Swachh Survekshan report shows that there are 401 toilet blocks with 3,768 seats and 100 urinal blocks with 343 urinals that are under civic jurisdiction. (File) As per the PMC, the Swachh Survekshan report shows that there are 401 toilet blocks with 3,768 seats and 100 urinal blocks with 343 urinals that are under civic jurisdiction. (File)

In the line of fire for poorly-maintained and unhygienic public toilets that are hardly used by residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is exploring the option of appointing a private agency to operate and maintain public toilets and urinals under the civic body.

The civic body is planning to do this through public private partnership (PPP) as the Swachh Survekshan guidelines have made it mandatory to install feedback and grievance redressal system at each public toilet location.

As per the PMC, the Swachh Survekshan report shows that there are 401 toilet blocks with 3,768 seats and 100 urinal blocks with 343 urinals that are under civic jurisdiction.

“The PMC wants agencies that will look at public toilets in a zone as an entire packet and consider options to cross-subsidise the cost incurred from financially profitable toilets to less financially viable toilets,” said a civic official, adding the civic jurisdiction was divided into five zones.

The official said the agency could also propose public toilets in a zone that were financially feasible for operation and maintenance through the PPP option along with data that supported possible benefits to users.

The overall aim of the project is to improve public health, safety, especially for women, and the standard of living in the city by enabling a cohesive network of accessible and well-maintained universal public toilet facilities that enhance user experience and promote citizen ownership, a civic official said.

Presently, 500 public toilets are maintained by the PMC through its conservancy staff. However, outsourcing is planned for operation and maintenance so that the agency can come up with a financial model that will cover all its costs through the revenue stream and the civic body will not have to bear any cost.

