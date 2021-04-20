Pune Municipal Corporation launches mobile app to track health status of Covid patients in home isolation

With around 45,000 Covid-19 patients in home isolation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced a mobile application to track their status. PMC plans to make it mandatory for these patients to download the app so that they can be prioritised if they require to be admitted to a hospital.

The home isolation mobile app was recently launched by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“The PMC allows Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms to be in home isolation. Since there are many such patients, it is impossible for the civic administration to keep a track of all of them,” said a civic health officer.

The PMC has been receiving complaints that a few of these patients are violating the isolation rules and visiting public places, he said, adding that this is happening despite the civic administration putting home isolation stamps on their wrists and also putting stickers on the entrance doors of their houses.

The municipal body has set up a centralised control room as well as a separate control room in each of their ward office areas to keep a track of Covid-19 patients, civic officers said.

Assistant Medical Officer Kalpana Baliwant said the number of newly infected patients in the city continues to be high. “We pass on the contact number of the patients to the control room of respective ward offices. They are supposed to carry out the tracing and tracking of the patients. They do it as much as it is possible for them,” she said.

The mobile app will make it easier to track Covid patients in home isolation, Baliwant said, adding that the control rooms are issuing instructions asking patients to download the mobile app.

She added that the app will help the administration track patients in home isolation, study their daily health report and take quick decisions on if and when they require hospitalisation.

Either the patients themselves or their relatives have to continuously feed into the app the information on the patients’ oxygen saturation level, temperature, pulse rate and other symptoms.

Based on these inputs, the application automatically tracks the condition of the patient and sends a message to the concerned medical staff in case of an emergency. A patient can also send an emergency message through the app if necessary.

The mobile application also sends a message to the civic control room if patients violate isolation rules and travel beyond the 20-metre periphery of their homes.