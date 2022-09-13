PMC launches chatbot facility for property tax-related services

Adopting new technology for providing faster service to citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a Chatbot facility for services related to property tax which citizens can use to avail services through WhatsApp.

Citizens need to send a message on 8888251001 and select options to get respective information. These include information on paid and due amount, provide receipt, NOC certificate, online payment, tax bill, user registration, pay by mobile number, tax collector and self-assessment. “The introduction of Chatbot facility has made possible 24 hours service to citizens for issues related to property tax. A total of nine services are included in it,” said additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binawade.

The service will ensure that the citizens need not make rounds of civic offices for their work, he said, as they will be available on WhatsApp.

Earlier, the PMC had enabled only online payment of property tax while the citizens had to visit civic property tax office and ward offices for other services related to property tax.